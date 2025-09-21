Jimmy Song: Why Fiat Arguments About OP_RETURN Must End
Song pointed out that the Core team's decision to eliminate the current 80-byte cap on OP_Return-used for embedding non-monetary data-ignores significant resistance from the Bitcoin community and node operators. He emphasized that the debate is rooted in definitional issues around what constitutes spam on the network, suggesting that non-monetary data embedded in Bitcoin now falls into a gray area.
He further argued that the claim of ambiguity around spam is a stalling tactic aimed at avoiding a discussion on the long-term implications of removing these limits. The debate over OP_Return's unrestricted data size has been ongoing for nearly six months and echoes the historical Bitcoin block size wars of 2015-2017, which led to the creation of Bitcoin Cash (BCH). Some community members fear that this decision could spark a similar split in the network.Node Runners Respond with Exodus to Bitcoin Knots
The unilateral removal of the OP_Return data limit has caused a notable shift among node operators. An increasing number are migrating to Bitcoin Knots, an alternative implementation of Bitcoin node software that enforces stricter data limits to support decentralization. This migration reflects growing concern over network centralization and data bloat.
A breakdown of different node software implementations on the Bitcoin network. Source: Coin Dance
Since February 2024, Bitcoin Knots nodes have surged from roughly 1% to approximately 20% of all active nodes-a tenfold increase in less than a year. Advocates argue that maintaining data size constraints is vital for preserving Bitcoin 's decentralization and allowing anyone to operate a node with affordable hardware.
Compared to other blockchain platforms that generate much larger data volumes-often requiring costly specialized hardware-Bitcoin 's lean design keeps running a full node accessible to retail users, thus promoting a more decentralized network. This setup minimizes the risk of centralization, where a small group of entities could influence or compromise consensus rules.
Related: Long-term security and the sustainability of Bitcoin 's economic model remain pivotal issues as debates around protocol upgrades unfold, shaping the future of cryptocurrency and blockchain regulation.
Crypto Investing Risk Warning
Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Jpmorgan Product Head Joins GSR Trading MD To Build Institutional Staking Markets
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- R0AR Launches Buyback Vault: Bringing 1R0R To R0AR Chain Unlocks New Incentives
- Excellion Finance Scales Market-Neutral Defi Strategies With Fordefi's MPC Wallet
- Ethereum-Based Meme Project Pepeto ($PEPETO) Surges Past $6.5M In Presale
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
CommentsNo comment