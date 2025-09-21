Seongdong Smart Shelter By LG Electronics Corporate Design Center Wins Platinum In A' Street And City Furniture Awards

Seongdong Smart Shelter

LG Electronics Corporate Design Center's Futuristic Bus Shelter Recognized for Exceptional Design and Innovation

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of street furniture design, has announced LG Electronics Corporate Design Center as a winner of the prestigious Platinum A' Design Award for their exceptional work, "Seongdong Smart Shelter." This futuristic bus shelter has been honored in the Street Furniture Design category, highlighting its outstanding design and innovation within the industry.The Seongdong Smart Shelter's recognition with the A' Street and City Furniture Design Award underscores its relevance to current trends and needs within the street furniture industry. This innovative design aligns with and advances industry standards and practices, offering practical benefits for users, the industry, and other stakeholders through its utility and innovation.The award-winning Seongdong Smart Shelter stands out in the market with its unique blend of functionality, aesthetics, and innovative features. Designed to protect people from extreme conditions and ensure mobility rights for those needing assistance, the shelter incorporates safety facilities such as CCTV, panic buttons, and abnormal sound detectors, as well as health facilities like air conditioning, air sterilizers, and thermal imaging cameras. It also caters to the needs of vulnerable individuals with hearing loops, wheelchair zones, and audio-visual bus arrival notifications, all remotely controlled by IoT technology to ensure a safe and comfortable waiting experience.The recognition of the Seongdong Smart Shelter by the A' Street and City Furniture Design Award serves as motivation for LG Electronics Corporate Design Center to continue striving for excellence and innovation in future projects. This achievement may foster further exploration and advancement in the field of smart, inclusive street furniture design, inspiring the brand's team to push the boundaries of what is possible in creating user-centric, technologically advanced solutions for public spaces.Seongdong Smart Shelter was designed by a talented team from LG Electronics Corporate Design Center, including Miju Kim, and in collaboration with EP Korea.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Seongdong Smart Shelter at:About Seongdong-District OfficeSeongdong-gu, a waterfront city in eastern Seoul, is a local government striving to become a sustainable city where residents can enjoy happiness and hope through the experience of warm technology and innovation based on smart inclusion. The Seongdong Smart Shelter project, selected for the 2020 Smart Town Challenge organized by the Seoul Metropolitan Government, has become one of the most beloved policies in Seongdong, setting an example of close-to-life administration that utilizes advanced technologies to prevent social conflicts and crimes while integrating into the daily lives of residents.About Platinum A' Design AwardThe Platinum A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition that honors designs at the forefront of creativity and innovation in the Street Furniture Design category. The award acknowledges works that demonstrate remarkable innovation, impactful societal contributions, and a commitment to advancing the boundaries of art, science, design, and technology. Recipients are selected through a rigorous blind peer-review process by an expert jury panel, based on pre-established evaluation criteria such as innovative use of materials, sustainability, ergonomic design, safety measures, aesthetic appeal, inclusive design, and social impact.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized annually since 2008 across all industries, with participation open to entries from all countries. The award's mission is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, helping to create a better world through the power of good design. By celebrating remarkable achievements and showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage, the A' Design Award inspires and drives forward the cycle of innovation and advancement in the field of street furniture design.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

Makpal Bayetova

A' DESIGN AWARD & COMPETITION SRL

+39 031 497 2900

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.