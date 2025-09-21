One Health At The Forefront Of Scientific And Strategic Breakthroughs From International Scientific Council For Trypanosomiasis Research And Control (ISCTRC) 2025

The 37th General Conference of the International Scientific Council for Trypanosomiasis Research and Control (ISCTRC), guided by the theme“Harnessing One Health Technologies and Innovations Towards Eliminating Trypanosomiasis in Africa,” highlighted cutting-edge research, assessed progress in disease control, and forged renewed commitments towards elimination. Some Scientific Highlights presented during the conference included:

Prioritising Zoonoses in Africa

A presentation examining how prioritising zoonotic diseases can improve prevention and control. Drawing from Cameroon's experience, by Dr Jean Marc Feussom demonstrated how applying One Health prioritisation tools elevated trypanosomiasis as a national and regional priority. This approach mobilised budgets, improved vector control, strengthened hotspot mapping, and fostered multisectoral collaboration. The study underscored the“4Cs”-Coordination, Communication, Collaboration, and Capacity-building, as essential pillars for sustainability.

The Continental Strategy

Dr. Joseph Magona introduced the draft Continental Strategy for the Sustainable Control and Elimination of Animal Trypanosomosis (2026–2035). Developed through broad consultations with Member States, RECs, and technical partners, the strategy lays out five strategic objectives:

Promote awareness, advocacy, and community engagement.Strengthen coordination mechanisms at all levels.Enhance capacity and surveillance systems.Advance translational research and innovation.Create enabling policy environments for harmonised action.

The strategy was hailed as a roadmap towards“an Africa free of trypanosomiasis,” aligning with the AU Animal Health Strategy for Africa and global health frameworks.

One Health and Climate Resilience

Dr. Mary Mbole-Kariuki's presentation brought attention to the intersection of climate change, One Health, and innovation. She called for Africa to leverage its scientific data, indigenous livestock genetic resources, and youth potential to drive innovations such as gene editing, digital surveillance, and climate-positive investments. She urged Member States to anchor interventions in AU climate and resilience strategies while mobilising climate finance to sustain One Health approaches.

Key Resolutions and Recommendations

The Conference made several recommendations aimed at accelerating the fight against trypanosomiasis:



Strengthen regional coordination through the revival of PATTEC structures and alignment with the Progressive Control Pathway (PCP).

Invest in innovation by supporting research on diagnostics, treatments, vaccines, and AI-based vector monitoring.

Secure sustainable financing, including climate-related funding and stronger public–private partnerships.

Institutionalise One Health approaches in national and continental frameworks, linking trypanosomiasis with broader zoonotic and neglected tropical disease agendas.

Support young scientists and women researchers, ensuring their inclusion in future strategies.

Improve surveillance and data systems through interoperable platforms for real-time monitoring. AU-IBAR to finalise and seek endorsement of the Continental Strategy for Sustainable Control&Elimination of Animal Trypanosomiasis in Africa (2026- 2035)

Regional Representation in the ISCTRC Executive Committee

The conference also endorsed newly elected regional representatives to the ISCTRC Executive Committee, enhancing inclusivity and regional ownership of the Council's work.

Recognition and Awards

In recognition of scientific excellence, five young researchers received awards for outstanding poster presentations.

Closing Session

Strong statements of commitment marked the closing ceremony:



Dr. Seth Onyango, NOC Chairman, thanked the Government of Kenya and the organising teams for their unwavering support.

Prof. Joseph Ndung'u, ISCTRC Chairman, reflected on milestones such as the elimination of sleeping sickness in parts of East Africa, while emphasising that persistent challenges must not be overlooked.

Dr. Huyam Salih, Director of AU-IBAR, commended participants' dedication, reaffirmed AU-IBAR's leadership in supporting regional coordination, and urged continued innovation to achieve the 2030 target of eliminating sleeping sickness as a public health threat.

Prof. Mamady Camara (Guinea Conakry) delivered the Vote of Thanks, praising Africa's scientific community for its resilience. Dr. Geoffrey Muttai, Chairman of KENTTEC, delivered the official closing remarks, calling on delegates to translate conference recommendations into action and sustain momentum towards elimination.

The 37th ISCTRC Conference reaffirmed Africa's determination to consign trypanosomiasis to history. By embracing One Health innovations, strengthening partnerships, and investing in data-driven decision-making, Member States are laying the foundation for sustainable elimination. As the Council looks ahead to its 75th Diamond Anniversary Conference in 2027, the Nairobi resolutions provide both a milestone and a springboard, propelling Africa towards a future where trypanosomiasis no longer threatens health, livelihoods, and development. The five-day event brought together over 350 participants-250 in person and 100 virtually from 30 AU Member States, international organisations, and leading research institutions.

