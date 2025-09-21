Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
His Majesty (HM) The King Congratulates Armenian President On National Day


2025-09-21 03:15:11
In this message, the Sovereign extends His warmest congratulations to President Khachaturyan, along with His best wishes to the Armenian people for further progress and prosperity.

" I should like to take this opportunity to say how much I value the relations rooted in close friendship and mutual esteem between our countries. We are keen, in the Kingdom of Morocco, to continue working with your country to expand our fruitful cooperation, thereby fulfilling our peoples' expectations," HM the King writes.

