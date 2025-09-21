Brazil Faces Rogue-State Treatment At U.N. With Smallest Delegation-What's Next?
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva landed in New York Sunday with just six ministers and two governors, marking the smallest UN delegation in decades.
The skeletal entourage reflects Brazil receiving unprecedented rogue-state-style measures from the United States following the prosecution of former President Jair Bolsonaro.
For the first time, no Brazilian congressmen joined the president, fearing they could become sanctions targets-a chilling effect usually reserved for adversaries like Iran or Venezuela.
Health Minister Alexandre Padilha received a US visa restricting his movement to a five-block radius around his hotel and UN headquarters. These limits were harsher than those imposed on Cuban, Russian, or Syrian diplomats.
The restrictions extended to his wife and 10-year-old daughter-punitive measures characteristic of hostile regimes. Finance Minister Fernando Haddad also stayed home, citing domestic priorities but acknowledging the toxic diplomatic climate.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent sanctioned Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes under the Magnitsky Act, tools normally used against human rights abusers and war criminals.
The sanctions freeze any US-based assets and ban Moraes from entering America. Brazilian banks received warnings not to comply with US sanctions on Brazilian soil, prompting Moraes to declare“US laws do not apply in Brazilian territory,” echoing defiance typical of sanctioned regimes.
The crisis began when Brazil's Supreme Court sentenced Bolsonaro to 27 years on September 11 for conspiring to stage a coup.
Earlier, President Trump had slapped 50% tariffs on key Brazilian imports as a warning, granting exemptions only for aircraft, energy products, pulp, and fertilizers.
Now Washington signals tougher action. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced next week's package of new sanctions to curb what he called“judicial overreach” by Brazil's Supreme Federal Court.
Rubio warned that activist judges threaten US sovereignty and digital free speech by pursuing Bolsonaro and targeting Americans online.
His promised measures will extend beyond visa restrictions and trade duties to hold Brazilian officials accountable and safeguard American interests.
Unlike classic rogue states, the US maintains full diplomatic relations and most economic ties with Brazil.
As Lula prepares his UN address, the world watches how Brazil navigates this unprecedented pressure while upholding its democratic institutions.
