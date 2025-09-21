Exclusive Ambassador Reuven Azar As UNGA Backs Two-State Solution For Israel, Palestine
In an exclusive conversation, Israeli Ambassador to India Reuven Azar responds to the UN General Assembly's backing of the two-state solution for Israel and Palestine. What does this vote mean for the future of peace in the Middle East? How does Israel view international pressure, Palestinian statehood demands, and the road ahead for negotiations? Watch this hard-hitting exchange as we break down the Israel's position and the shifting geopolitical realities.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Jpmorgan Product Head Joins GSR Trading MD To Build Institutional Staking Markets
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- R0AR Launches Buyback Vault: Bringing 1R0R To R0AR Chain Unlocks New Incentives
- Excellion Finance Scales Market-Neutral Defi Strategies With Fordefi's MPC Wallet
- Ethereum-Based Meme Project Pepeto ($PEPETO) Surges Past $6.5M In Presale
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
CommentsNo comment