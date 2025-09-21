Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Shanavas Accuses Nevin Of Double-Meaning Remarks

The Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 house turned tense when Shanavas accused Nevin of making 'double-meaning conversations' aimed at him. The confrontation erupted during the open nomination process, leaving contestants divided. While Shanavas claimed he could no longer stay silent, Nevin defended himself calmly, sparking heated debate inside the house.

