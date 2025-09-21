PM Modi Recalls Tax Maze Before GST In 2014, Says Reforms Freed India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reflected on India's pre-2014 tax system, highlighting how businesses faced huge hurdles moving goods within the country. He cited a company that preferred sending goods from Bengaluru to Europe before Hyderabad due to high taxes and tolls.

