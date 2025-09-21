IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Abhishek Sharma's Dubai Storm Sinks Pakistan In High-Stakes Clash

Team India opener Abhishek Sharma lit up the Dubai International Stadium with his explosive performance as the Men in Blue clinched a six-wicket win over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 clash on Sunday, September 21. This was the second face-off between India and Pakistan after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and the first since the handshake controversy in the group stage clash of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025.

With a 172-run target, Team India chased it down in 18.5 overs. Abhishek Sharma not only led the defending champions' run chase but also headlined with his phenomenal performance of 74 off 39 balls at an impressive strike rate of 189.74. India vice-captain Shubman Gill (47) and Tilak Varma (30*) contributed significantly to the run chase as the Men in Blue wrapped up the innings before the final over.

Earlier, Shivam Dube led India's bowling attack with figures of 2/33 at an economy rate of 8.20 in four overs to restrict Pakistan to 171/5, despite a fifty from Sahibzada Farhan (58) and a late blitz by Faheem Ashraf (20* off 8 balls) in the lower order of Pakistan's batting line-up. Hardik Pandya (1/29) and Varun Chakravarthy (1/31) picked a wicket each.

