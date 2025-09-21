Zubeen Garg To Be Cremated With Full State Honours On Sept 23, Says CM Sarma: 'His Family's Choice Is Priority'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Zubeen Garg, who died reportedly due to drowning after a scuba diving accident in Singapore on September 19, will be cremated with full state honours, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. Zubeen Garg, the chief minister said, would be cremated at a village near Guwahati on Tuesday, September 23.

The decision to cremate Zubeen at Kamarkuchi NC village was taken during a cabinet meeting, considering the family's wish that his last rites be performed at a place in or around Guwahati, Sarma said at a press conference. Announcing the decision to cremate Zubeen Garg at a village, Himanta Sarma said it was taken as per his family's wishes.

There were also demands from the people of the Upper Assam town of Jorhat, where the singer had spent his formative years, that he be cremated there, he said.

“We discussed both the proposals. Zubeen does not belong to the government and so his family's choice should be given priority,” Himanta Biswa Sarma said. Also Read | Zubeen Garg's manager, fest organiser booked after singer's death: Assam CM Sarma

The state government had announced three days of mourning until September 22, but it has now been extended by a day to coincide with his cremation, the chief minister said.

Speaking of the cause of the Assamese singer's death, Himanta Sarma said the Singaporean government has issued a death certificate which states that Zubeen died due to drowning.

“The Indian High Commission in Singapore has sent us the death certificate, and we have also requested that the postmortem report should be also sent to us at the earliest,” Himanta Biswa Sarma added.

Zubeen died in Singapore on Friday, while swimming in the sea without a life jacket.

There has been an outpouring of grief and emotions since the passing of Zubeen Garg was announced. Hundreds of people gathered at Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex in Guwahati to catch a glimpse of the singer.

The fans inconsolably cried while offering flowers at the mortal remains of Zubeen Garg.

(With agency inputs)