Chinese Citizen Journalist Zhang Zhan, Who Exposed Wuhan COVID-19 Chaos, Jailed Again For Four Years
Zhang first gained international attention in 2020 when she traveled to Wuhan , the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak, and recorded videos highlighting chaos in hospitals and the government's handling of the pandemic. She was arrested in May 2020, sentenced to four years in prison, and went on a hunger strike, during which authorities force-fed her via a gastric tube. Zhang was released in May 2024 but was re-detained three months later.Latest trial and sentencing
Zhang's latest trial reportedly took place in Shanghai on Friday, though authorities outside the court declined to confirm the proceedings. European and North American diplomats seeking to observe the trial were denied entry, citing paperwork issues. RSF and UK-based activist Jane Wang reported the sentencing on social media platforms.
The charges in the latest case reportedly stem from Zhang's posts on overseas social media regarding China's human rights abuses. Authorities have not publicly specified her alleged offenses.International response
Rights groups have condemned the sentence. Aleksandra Bielakowska, RSF Asia-Pacific advocacy manager, said:“Zhang Zhan sacrificed everything to expose abuses and human rights violations by the Chinese regime. She should be celebrated globally as an 'information hero,' not trapped in brutal prison conditions.”
Beh Lih Yi, Asia-Pacific director for the Committee to Protect Journalists, called the charges“baseless” and urged Beijing to release her immediately.Also Read | Why China's exports have stayed resilient in the face of US tariffs Press freedom context
China has the largest prison population for journalists in the world, with at least 124 media workers currently detained. The country ranks 178th out of 180 in the 2025 RSF World Press Freedom Index.
Zhang's sentencing comes a week after China passed a law intended to accelerate public health emergency reporting, allowing citizens to bypass hierarchical structures in emergencies-a move rights groups see as highlighting the contrast with the government's treatment of independent reporters.
(With AFP, Reuters inputs)Also Read | US lawmakers visit Beijing to rebuild ties amid TikTok and trade tensions
