Delhi University News: Ramanujan College Principal Suspended For 'Harassment', Terms Charges 'Politically Motivated'
No immediate response was available from the university on the matter.
The charges levelled on March 13 by the faculty member include allegations of harassment and misconduct. The principal was suspended on September 18.Also Read | Who is Aryan Maan? ABVP candidate scores big in DUSU elections
In a letter to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) dated September 13, the principal claimed the complaint (by the faculty member) was“a coordinated attempt with her colleagues to frame and dislodge me”, which was“retaliatory” and“filed immediately after the faculty member's promotion was not considered due to incomplete documentation”.
University sources said a three-member committee was formed to examine the harassment charges, and the principal was suspended based on its findings.Also Read | Delhi University asks colleges to follow anti-defacement policies ahead of polls
The report has been submitted to Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh, and the allegations will now be referred to the internal complaints committee along with the committee report, the sources said.
In his letter to the PMO, the principal said he was facing“serious mental, emotional and professional distress” due to the charges levelled against him.
He also alleged political influence, saying he was pressured to grant the promotion, failing which he was“threatened to be framed in a sexual harassment case”.Also Read | DUSU Election Results 2025: Who won, and by how many votes?
He claimed the allegations were not initially referred to the internal complaints committee as mandated under UGC rules and the PoSH Act, claiming he faced“undue political pressure to resign from my position under the threat of termination/suspension”.
“I have never engaged in any misconduct, sexual or otherwise, towards any colleague or individual,” the principal said, requesting that the“conspiratorial, manipulated, and unsubstantiated allegations filed against me be dismissed in their entirety”.
He also sought“necessary protection from malicious and politically-motivated victimisation”.
