'What's Going On With Lamborghini?' Gautam Singhania Shares Mumbai Car Accident Video, Questions Its Traction

MENAFN - Live Mint) Gautam Singhania shared a video of a Lamborghini accident in Mumbai. The Indian billionaire raised questions about the Italian luxury sports car.

“Another day, another Lamborghini mishap 🚨💥 This time on Mumbai's Coastal Road. Do these cars even have traction? From catching fire to losing grip - what's going on with Lamborghini?” asked the founder of the Super Car Club of India.

| What's the meaning of Rohit Sharma's number place on his new Lamborghini Urus?

Gautam Singhania has been Raymond Chairman and Managing Director for over 30 years. He manages textiles, apparel, retail, FMCG and real estate.

In March, a Lamborghini Huracan was involved in a crash. It belongs to YouTuber Mridul Tiwari, who is now taking part in Bigg Boss 19.

Deepak Kumar, a car dealer from Ajmer, was arrested immediately after the crash. He was driving the car. The car was also seized.

The FIR originally listed the driver's identity and address as“unknown” because the complainant didn't know who drove it. Later, Deepak's name was mentioned in the FIR.

| Influencer Sanjeev's ₹10 crore Lamborghini catches fire in Bengaluru - Video

A viral video of the Noida Lamborghini crash showed driver Deepak Kumar arguing with bystanders. When one asked if he was doing stunts, Deepak casually replied,“Is anyone dead?”

His remark drew heavy outrage. Many social media users slammed his reckless and dismissive attitude.

| Stray dog blocks Lamborghini in Mumbai, dubbed 'real boss of the road' online

Meanwhile, a Twitter (now X) user commented on Gautam Singhania,“Surprising that the takeaway here is Lambo's lack of traction, not the fact that rich reckless drivers are turning Coastal Road into their personal racetrack. The danger isn't Italian engineering, it's the risk these stunts pose to themselves and everyone else sharing that road.”

Lamborghini SUV flies onto roof

In July 2022, Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to a shocking crash. Around 3:30 PM, a Lamborghini SUV flew onto the roof of a house, slid off and burst into flames.

The occupants of the Lamborghini fled before crews arrived. Another car was also involved, but its driver only suffered minor injuries.

Luckily, no one inside the house was harmed. However, the property was badly damaged and had to be vacated. Firefighters later said that some incidents remained unforgettable in their careers, and it was one of them.