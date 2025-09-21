Asia Cup: India Opt To Bowl Against Pakistan

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-09-21 03:12:35
Dubai- India skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and opted to bowl against Pakistan in the Asia Cup Super 4s match here on Sunday.

As it was the case in the league match between the two teams, there was no handshake between Suryakumar and his Pakistan counterpart Salman Agha at the toss.

Andy Pycroft also continued to be the match referee, as the Zimbabwean oversaw the toss.

Both the captains handed the respective team sheets to Pycroft, who in turn exchanged them with the skippers before the toss.

India brought back pacer Jasprit Bumrah and spinner Varun Chakravarthy in place of Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh from the last match.

