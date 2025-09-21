Lbank Exchange Listed Recon (RECON)

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2025) - LBank Exchange, a leading global digital asset trading platform, listed Recon (RECON) at 13:00 on September 16, 2025 (UTC). Users are able to access the RECON/USDT trading pair at: .







About Recon

RECON is an innovative Real World Asset (RWA) and intangible asset investment platform built on the Solana blockchain. The platform's vision is to democratize access to previously inaccessible asset classes such as real estate, bonds, and entertainment investments by making real and intangible assets easily accessible to everyone in a decentralized manner.

RECON combines the openness of decentralized finance (DeFi) with the stability of real assets, providing a financial environment where anyone can access and participate in valuable asset investments without being limited to institutions or high net worth individuals.

Core Features

Multi-Asset Investment Platform

RECON offers investment opportunities across diverse asset classes, including:



Real Estate : Tokenized ownership or profit rights of buildings, land, and commercial real estate with automated rental income distribution

Entertainment Assets : Music copyrights, movie rights, IP licensing, and performance profits through Web3-based content revenue ecosystems

Bonds : Traditional bonds, project bonds, and private loan-based bonds managed as digital securities

Startup Equity : Tokenized shares or future dividend rights of unlisted companies Other Assets : Artwork, mechanical equipment, luxury goods, patents, and licensing revenue

Comprehensive DApp Ecosystem

RECON provides multiple interconnected decentralized applications:



RWA-based DeFi Platform : Deposit or execute loans using real and intangible assets as collateral

Crowdfunding Platform : Decentralized fundraising for real estate development, entertainment content production, and startup investments

Asset Trading Platform : Marketplace for trading tokenized real assets with transparent on-chain transaction history

Entertainment Investment DApp : Platform for content-based revenue rights trading and distribution Real-time Profit Distribution System : Automated revenue distribution through smart contracts

Advanced Technology Infrastructure

Built on the Solana blockchain for:



High-performance processing (thousands of TPS)

Minimal transaction fees

High scalability and parallel processing Rust-based smart contract development for complex logic and security

Tokenomics

Token Details:



Name : RECON (RECON)

Chain : Solana (SPL Token)

Contract Address : DPJtqF5gzE7hLzQXgwcBBMStmLDwLotdN3y2VbTis6Nh

Total Supply : 100,000,000,000 RECON (100 billion) Decimal Units : 6

Token Distribution:



Development : 20% (20,000,000,000 RECON)

Ecosystem Rewards : 20% (20,000,000,000 RECON)

Foundation & Operating Reserves : 14% (14,000,000,000 RECON)

Legal Advice : 10% (10,000,000,000 RECON)

Partnership/Affiliation : 10% (10,000,000,000 RECON)

Reward : 10% (10,000,000,000 RECON)

Team & Advisory : 5% (5,000,000,000 RECON) - 2-3 years lockup

Public Sale : 5% (5,000,000,000 RECON)

Marketing : 5% (5,000,000,000 RECON) Airdrop : 1% (1,000,000,000 RECON)

Token Utilities:



Asset investment and crowdfunding participation within DApps

Payment method for transaction fees and dApp usage fees

Staking for profit distribution rewards

Governance, voting rights, and decision-making participation Purchase of digital assets and real-world linked products

Team Background

The RECON project is developed by a dedicated team focused on bridging traditional finance with decentralized blockchain technology. The team brings expertise in:



Real World Asset tokenization and management

Solana blockchain development and Rust programming

Financial compliance, including KYC/AML procedures

Legal frameworks for asset digitization across multiple jurisdictions DeFi protocols and smart contract security

The project emphasizes regulatory compliance and has established legal advisory linkage processes to address potential legal issues in RWA issuance and transactions, with particular focus on Asian market environments.

Roadmap Highlights

Q1 2025 - Foundation Phase



RECON project planning and design completion

Solana-based RECON token (SPL) issuance

White paper finalization and tokenomics structure Core dApp functions definition and UX design

Q2 2025 - Development Phase



First dApp development (crowdfunding and investment DApp)

Physical and intangible asset registration protocol development

Smart contract development and security audits

Testnet function verification and internal testing Pilot operation with initial partner asset registration

Q1-Q2 2026 - STO Integration



Official launch of beta-tested dApps

STO issuance model design and legal structure improvement

Decentralized STO-only exchange development

Regulation-based KYC authentication module introduction First STO target asset announcement for the global market

Q3-Q4 2026 - Global Expansion



Multilingual dApp launch with localization strategies

DAO transition and full-scale community governance

STO asset listing and exchange operation commencement

Institutional partnership expansion Enhanced automation of revenue-based models

Learn More about Recon

Website :

About LBank

Founded in 2015, LBank is a top crypto exchange offering financial derivatives, asset management, and secure trading. With over 15 million users across 210+ regions, LBank ranks in the top 20 for spot trading and top 15 for derivatives trading globally, ensuring fund integrity and supporting global crypto adoption.

Leveraging its acute market insight and expertise, LBank always takes the lead in spotting and listing Alpha altcoins. The platform was among the first to list popular gem coins like BONK, BOME, and FLOKI, as well as emerging favorites like NEIRO, MOODENG, GOATSEUS, and PNUT, offering impressive returns to investors.

