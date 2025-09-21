Netu.Ai Named Finalist In Octane's 2025 High Tech Awards For Best Enterprise Or B2B Technology Innovation
"The level of innovation and leadership demonstrated by this year's High Tech Awards finalists is truly exceptional," said Rita Battocchio, Head of Signature Events at Octane OC. "Each nominee represents the very best of Southern California's thriving technology and life sciences ecosystem, and we are proud to celebrate their remarkable achievements."
The High Tech Awards celebrate and recognize those individuals and companies who make Orange County a center of technology and medical technology innovation.
About ai
NetU supercharges networking for businesses and professionals locally and globally. Our AI-driven platform lets networking group, community and event organizers spin up stunning portals and monetize instantly via Stripe. Launch event pages, sell tickets, sponsorships, memberships, and process donations-all in one sleek dashboard. Amplify connections, ignite growth, and unlock revenue-effortlessly. Ideal for any networking group or event organizers that want to monetize their network, including chambers of commerce, associations, non profit organizations, private portals and membership groups, Community portals, Government and trade groups, B2B trade associations, Trade show organizers, events organizers and more. Create your free profile today at .
About the High Tech Awards
The High Tech Awards, produced annually by Octane, is Southern California's premier awards program celebrating achievement and leadership in the region's technology and life sciences industries.
