Heavy Rains Trigger Landslides In Turkiye's Black Sea Region
According to the Turkish State Meteorological Service, heavy rains are expected to continue in the provinces of Artvin, Giresun, Rize, and Trabzon.
The disaster has cut off access to 343 settlements, triggered landslides on 26 roads, and damaged or destroyed several bridges. Authorities confirmed that no casualties or injuries have been reported.
Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloğlu and Minister of Youth and Sports Osman Aşkın Bak visited Rize province to assess the situation on the ground.
Efforts are underway to restore roads, electricity, and water supplies. Experts are evaluating the extent of the damage, while rescue teams and gendarmerie units continue to evacuate residents from flooded houses in Rize's Tunca district. In some cases, heavy construction equipment has been deployed for rescue operations. Several buildings have collapsed.
Officials announced that an initial allocation of 4 million Turkish lira has been made for emergency relief operations.
Meteorologists reported that in the past 24 hours alone, rainfall in Turkiye's Eastern Black Sea region reached 272 kilograms per square meter.
