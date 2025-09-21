Saudi Arabia Pledges Nearly $368M To Yemen's Government Amid Deepening Crisis

MENAFN - AzerNews) Saudi Arabia announced Saturday it will provide nearly $368 million in economic assistance to the Yemeni government led by Presidential Leadership Council Chairman Rashad al-Alimi, in a bid to ease that country's deepening economic crisis,reports, citing Yeni Safak.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry said that under the Yemen Development and Reconstruction Program, about $368 million (1.38 billion riyals) will be allocated as new economic development support.

It explained that the decision was made on the instructions of King Salman bin Abdulaziz and the recommendation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, citing Yemen's worsening economic conditions.

The assistance responds to a call from Al-Alimi and is part of Saudi Arabia's support for Yemen's internationally recognized government.

The funds will be directed toward key sectors, including health care, the government budget, and fuel supplies, to help stabilize critical services in the war-torn country.

Yemen has been mired in conflict for more than a decade. Iran-backed Houthi rebels have controlled the capital, Sanaa, and parts of the country since September 2014.

A Saudi-led coalition has supported Yemen's government against the Houthis since March 2015.

The prolonged conflict has created one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.

The UN estimates that more than 22 million of Yemen's 30 million people require humanitarian aid and protection.

Widespread shortages of clean water, food, medicine and medical supplies have fueled outbreaks of cholera and other infectious diseases, compounding the suffering of civilians.