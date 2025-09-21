Saudi Arabia Pledges Nearly $368M To Yemen's Government Amid Deepening Crisis
The Saudi Foreign Ministry said that under the Yemen Development and Reconstruction Program, about $368 million (1.38 billion riyals) will be allocated as new economic development support.
It explained that the decision was made on the instructions of King Salman bin Abdulaziz and the recommendation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, citing Yemen's worsening economic conditions.
The assistance responds to a call from Al-Alimi and is part of Saudi Arabia's support for Yemen's internationally recognized government.
The funds will be directed toward key sectors, including health care, the government budget, and fuel supplies, to help stabilize critical services in the war-torn country.
Yemen has been mired in conflict for more than a decade. Iran-backed Houthi rebels have controlled the capital, Sanaa, and parts of the country since September 2014.
A Saudi-led coalition has supported Yemen's government against the Houthis since March 2015.
The prolonged conflict has created one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.
The UN estimates that more than 22 million of Yemen's 30 million people require humanitarian aid and protection.
Widespread shortages of clean water, food, medicine and medical supplies have fueled outbreaks of cholera and other infectious diseases, compounding the suffering of civilians.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Jpmorgan Product Head Joins GSR Trading MD To Build Institutional Staking Markets
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- R0AR Launches Buyback Vault: Bringing 1R0R To R0AR Chain Unlocks New Incentives
- Excellion Finance Scales Market-Neutral Defi Strategies With Fordefi's MPC Wallet
- Ethereum-Based Meme Project Pepeto ($PEPETO) Surges Past $6.5M In Presale
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
CommentsNo comment