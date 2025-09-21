Agriculture Takes Center Stage In Azerbaijan's Export Boom

The country is actively seeking new markets and forging new trade routes. The recent apple exports to Turkiye are a case in point. Despite being a major agricultural producer itself, Turkiye has shown interest in Azerbaijani apples-an endorsement of their quality and uniqueness. Similarly, the Gulf countries, with their high purchasing power and growing demand for premium produce, represent a lucrative frontier. The UAE's import of over 1,000 tons of apples this year is a promising start.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%