Exhibition On Famous Historical Leaders Of Ukrainian Origin Presented In Ankara

The event was organized as part of European Heritage Days, which are being held on September 21-22 in the Turkish capital, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

“The history of Ukraine has deep roots that reach both Europe and Asia, and it includes both Turkish and European traditions. We are very happy about this. Today, Ukraine continues to be a bridge between civilizations,” said Nariman Dzhelyal, Ukraine's ambassador to Turkey, in his opening remarks.

Nariman Dzhelyal

The exhibition presented stories about the fate and role in the history of European and other states of such Ukrainian women as Queen Anne of France, Polish princess and mother of King Bolesław II Dobronega-Maria Volodymyrivna, Queen Anastasia of Hungary, Norwegian princess, Kyiv princess Ingigerd Haraldsdottir, English queen consort Agatha of Kyiv and her daughter, Queen Margaret of Scotland, German Empress Euphrasia Vsevolodovna, and wife of Sultan Suleiman the Magnificent, Hürrem Sultan.

"True knowledge of history is evidence of awareness of one's identity and a guarantee of conscious choice for the future. Only by knowing the truth about the past can we trust the present. Our enemy has been trying to rewrite our history for centuries. Today, Ukraine is fighting not only for its territory, but also for its historical heritage," said Leviza Dzhelyalova, wife of the Ukrainian ambassador to Turkey, in her speech.

Leviza Dzhelyalova

She emphasized that Ukrainian women have left a significant mark on the history of European countries, just as they are now making a significant contribution to Ukraine's struggle against Russian aggression.

The exhibition featured portraits, historical references, and copies of documents that testify to the high level of education and political role of Ukrainian women in the past.

The Embassy of Ukraine in Turkey expressed its gratitude to the European Union National Institutes for Culture (EUNIC), the French Institute in Turkey, and the Ukrainian community in Ankara for their support of the project.

The event was attended by heads and representatives of foreign diplomatic missions in Ankara, representatives of the Ukrainian and Crimean Tatar communities, and friends of Ukraine from Turkey.

