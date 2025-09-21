Since Beginning Of Day, There Have Been 82 Clashes On Front Line, With Fighting Continuing In Six Areas

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , publishing operational information as of 16:00 on Sunday, September 21, Ukrinform reports.

It is noted that the defenders are holding their positions, exhausting the Russian troops along the entire line of combat contact and in the rear.

Enemy artillery shelled the areas of Boiaro-Lezhachiv, Novovasylivka, Bobylivka, Bachivsk, Kozache, and Bila Bereza in Sumy region, as well as Mykhalchyna Sloboda, Bleshnia, Krasnyi Khutir, and Yasna Polyana in Chernihiv region.

In the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled three Russian attacks. Another battle is still ongoing. The Russian army carried out seven air strikes in these areas of the front, dropped 17 guided bombs, and carried out 102 artillery strikes, including ten from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, since the beginning of the day, defenders have repelled two attacks by Russian troops, with five more clashes ongoing. The invaders are attacking near Vovchansk and in the direction of Odradne.

In the Kupiansk direction, the Defense Forces successfully stopped six enemy offensives in the areas of Stepova Novoselivka, Nova Kruhlyakivka, and Kupiansk.

In the Lyman direction, 12 combat clashes took place near Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Shandryholove, Kolodyaziv, Torsk, and Novoselivka. Seven battles are still ongoing.

In the Siversk and Kramatorsk directions, combat clashes have not yet begun today.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russians attacked eight times in the areas of Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, Poltavka, and Toretsk. Fighting continues in two locations.

The Russian army struck Kostyantynivka with guided aerial bombs.

In the Pokrovsk direction, clashes of varying intensity broke out 28 times near Pankivka, Nikanorivka, Novookonomichne, Chervonyi Lyman, Promin, Chunyishyne, Zvirovo, Udachne, Kotlyne, and Dachne. One battle is still ongoing.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the invaders made 12 attempts to advance in the areas of Filiia, Zelenyi Hai, Piddubne, Maliivka, Sichneve, Komyshuvakha, Vorone, Novomykolaivka, and Zaporizhzhia. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled an enemy attack near Olhivske.

In the Orikhiv direction, Russian troops made four attempts to advance on the positions of the Defense Forces in the Kamianske area and towards Novodanilivka.

In the Prydniprovia direction, Russian aircraft struck Inhulets and Odradokamyanka.

As reported by Ukrinform, in the Donetsk region, the Russian army is trying to capture small settlements on the way to Kostiantynivka

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine