Azov Brigade Thwarts Attempted Russian Assault In Kostiantynivka Direction

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The brigade reported this on Telegram , publishing a video, according to Ukrinform.

The defenders destroyed three pieces of heavy equipment that the Russians were going to use for the assault: a tank and an infantry fighting vehicle were destroyed, and another BMP was damaged.

The enemy personnel were eliminated.

Since beginning of day, there have been 82 clashes on front line, with fighting continuing in six areas

“The occupiers are trying to put pressure on all areas near Kostiantynivka in order to break through the line of defense held by the Azov soldiers. The Russians are paying a high price for each attack, both in terms of equipment and weapons, as well as personnel losses,” the brigade said.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russians are trying to capture small settlements on the way to Kostiantynivka

Photo: org/ illustrative