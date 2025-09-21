Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russians Destroy Administrative Building In Sadove, Kherson Community

2025-09-21 03:09:40
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by the Kherson Military Administration on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“This morning, Russian occupiers destroyed an administrative building in Sadove. The shelling also caused a fire,” the report said.



No one was injured.

As reported, Antonivka, Sadove, Prydniprovske, Komyshany, Blahovishchenske, Bilozerka, Dniprovske, Veletenske, Kizomys, Rozliv, Stanislav, Oleksandrivka, Sofiivka, Shyroka Balka, Inhulets, Ponyativka, Mykilsk, Beryslav, Zmiivka, Tomaryne, Zolota Balka, Milove, Kachkarivka, Dudchany, Osokorivka, Kostyrka, Burgunka, Virivka, Lviv, Mykolaivka, Odradokamyanka, Olhivka, Novoraysk, Chervonyi Maiak, Kozatske, Vesele, and the city of Kherson.

A 70-year-old resident of Bilozerka suffered mine-blast trauma and concussion when an enemy shell hit his yard.

Photo: Kherson Regional Military Administration

