Russians Destroy Administrative Building In Sadove, Kherson Community
“This morning, Russian occupiers destroyed an administrative building in Sadove. The shelling also caused a fire,” the report said.
No one was injured.
As reported, Antonivka, Sadove, Prydniprovske, Komyshany, Blahovishchenske, Bilozerka, Dniprovske, Veletenske, Kizomys, Rozliv, Stanislav, Oleksandrivka, Sofiivka, Shyroka Balka, Inhulets, Ponyativka, Mykilsk, Beryslav, Zmiivka, Tomaryne, Zolota Balka, Milove, Kachkarivka, Dudchany, Osokorivka, Kostyrka, Burgunka, Virivka, Lviv, Mykolaivka, Odradokamyanka, Olhivka, Novoraysk, Chervonyi Maiak, Kozatske, Vesele, and the city of Kherson.Read also: 21-year-old man injured due to shelling in Chernihiv
A 70-year-old resident of Bilozerka suffered mine-blast trauma and concussion when an enemy shell hit his yard.
Photo: Kherson Regional Military Administration
