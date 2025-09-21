Ukraine Seeks To Speak At UN Security Council At Estonia's Request - FM Sybiha
“For the first time in 34 years, Estonia has requested an emergency UNSC meeting. This shows the unprecedented scale of threats posed by aggressive Russia to the stability of Europe,” the head of the foreign ministry wrote.Read also: Estonia requests NATO Article 4 consultations - Rutte respond
He added that“We support friendly Estonia in calling for a strong and united response to Russia's continued destabilization of international peace and security.”
As reported by Ukrinform, on Monday morning, September 22, the UN Security Council will convene for an emergency meeting due to the brazen violation of Estonia's airspace by Russian fighter jets last Friday.
