Two People Wounded In Russian Shelling In Dnipropetrovsk Region
“The aggressor continued to shell the Nikopol region using drones and artillery. They targeted the regional center, the communities of Marhanets, Chervonohryhorivsk, Pokrovsk, and Myrivsk. A 68-year-old man was injured. He received medical assistance and will recover on an outpatient basis,” the report said.
Infrastructure, four private houses, several farm buildings, cars, and a gas pipeline were damaged in the Nikopol district.
The Malomykhailivsk community in the Synelnykivskyi district was also hit. "The enemy targeted us with guided bombs. A 76-year-old woman was wounded. A kindergarten, garages, and private homes were destroyed," Lysak said.Read also: Man wounded in Bilozerka, Kherson region, due to night shelling
In addition, in the evening, the enemy struck the Dniprovskyi and Pavlohrad districts.“The enemy directed UAVs at the local settlements. Dry grass was burning,” the head of the RMA reported.
As reported, 36 people were injured as a result of combined attacks by the Russian Federation on the city of Dnipro on the night of September 20.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Jpmorgan Product Head Joins GSR Trading MD To Build Institutional Staking Markets
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- R0AR Launches Buyback Vault: Bringing 1R0R To R0AR Chain Unlocks New Incentives
- Excellion Finance Scales Market-Neutral Defi Strategies With Fordefi's MPC Wallet
- Ethereum-Based Meme Project Pepeto ($PEPETO) Surges Past $6.5M In Presale
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
CommentsNo comment