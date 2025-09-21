Two People Wounded In Russian Shelling In Dnipropetrovsk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak, according to Ukrinform.

“The aggressor continued to shell the Nikopol region using drones and artillery. They targeted the regional center, the communities of Marhanets, Chervonohryhorivsk, Pokrovsk, and Myrivsk. A 68-year-old man was injured. He received medical assistance and will recover on an outpatient basis,” the report said.

Infrastructure, four private houses, several farm buildings, cars, and a gas pipeline were damaged in the Nikopol district.

The Malomykhailivsk community in the Synelnykivskyi district was also hit. "The enemy targeted us with guided bombs. A 76-year-old woman was wounded. A kindergarten, garages, and private homes were destroyed," Lysak said.

Man wounded in Bilozerka,region, due to night shelling

In addition, in the evening, the enemy struck the Dniprovskyi and Pavlohrad districts.“The enemy directed UAVs at the local settlements. Dry grass was burning,” the head of the RMA reported.

As reported, 36 people were injured as a result of combined attacks by the Russian Federation on the city of Dnipro on the night of September 20.