Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Two People Wounded In Russian Shelling In Dnipropetrovsk Region

Two People Wounded In Russian Shelling In Dnipropetrovsk Region


2025-09-21 03:09:39
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak, according to Ukrinform.

“The aggressor continued to shell the Nikopol region using drones and artillery. They targeted the regional center, the communities of Marhanets, Chervonohryhorivsk, Pokrovsk, and Myrivsk. A 68-year-old man was injured. He received medical assistance and will recover on an outpatient basis,” the report said.

Infrastructure, four private houses, several farm buildings, cars, and a gas pipeline were damaged in the Nikopol district.

The Malomykhailivsk community in the Synelnykivskyi district was also hit. "The enemy targeted us with guided bombs. A 76-year-old woman was wounded. A kindergarten, garages, and private homes were destroyed," Lysak said.

Read also: Man wounded in Bilozerka, Kherson region, due to night shelling

In addition, in the evening, the enemy struck the Dniprovskyi and Pavlohrad districts.“The enemy directed UAVs at the local settlements. Dry grass was burning,” the head of the RMA reported.

As reported, 36 people were injured as a result of combined attacks by the Russian Federation on the city of Dnipro on the night of September 20.

MENAFN21092025000193011044ID1110090862

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search