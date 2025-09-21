Large-Scale Fire Broke Out At Equestrian Club In Zaporizhzhia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the regional department of the State Emergency Service , according to Ukrinform.

It is noted that on September 21, a fire broke out on the territory of an equestrian club in one of the villages in the Zaporizhzhia district.

At the scene, rescuers found that a single-story warehouse with an area of 1,000 square meters was on fire, with the fire covering 500 square meters. Extinguishing the fire was complicated by the burning of a large amount of stored hay, which posed a threat of the fire spreading.

Due to heavy smoke, State Emergency Service firefighters worked in compressed air apparatus and extinguished the flames.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Zaporizhzhia region involved 37 rescuers and 8 pieces of equipment in the extinguishing operation, the Vodokanal municipal enterprise involved 2 employees and 2 pieces of equipment, and the Zaporizhzhia Civil Protection Situation Center involved 2 employees and 1 piece of equipment.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

As reported, rescuers spent two days extinguishing a fire on Khortytsia Island in Zaporizhzhia, which broke out on September 16. Rain helped the State Emergency Service firefighters finally bring the fire under control.