Large-Scale Fire Broke Out At Equestrian Club In Zaporizhzhia
It is noted that on September 21, a fire broke out on the territory of an equestrian club in one of the villages in the Zaporizhzhia district.
At the scene, rescuers found that a single-story warehouse with an area of 1,000 square meters was on fire, with the fire covering 500 square meters. Extinguishing the fire was complicated by the burning of a large amount of stored hay, which posed a threat of the fire spreading.
Due to heavy smoke, State Emergency Service firefighters worked in compressed air apparatus and extinguished the flames.
The State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Zaporizhzhia region involved 37 rescuers and 8 pieces of equipment in the extinguishing operation, the Vodokanal municipal enterprise involved 2 employees and 2 pieces of equipment, and the Zaporizhzhia Civil Protection Situation Center involved 2 employees and 1 piece of equipment.Read also: Man injured in Sumy region due to Russian attacks
The cause of the fire is being investigated.
An investigation into the incident is underway.
As reported, rescuers spent two days extinguishing a fire on Khortytsia Island in Zaporizhzhia, which broke out on September 16. Rain helped the State Emergency Service firefighters finally bring the fire under control.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Jpmorgan Product Head Joins GSR Trading MD To Build Institutional Staking Markets
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- R0AR Launches Buyback Vault: Bringing 1R0R To R0AR Chain Unlocks New Incentives
- Excellion Finance Scales Market-Neutral Defi Strategies With Fordefi's MPC Wallet
- Ethereum-Based Meme Project Pepeto ($PEPETO) Surges Past $6.5M In Presale
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
CommentsNo comment