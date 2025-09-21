Gunman Who Wounded Police Officers Detained In Kirovohrad Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Facebook by the head of the National Police, Ivan Vyhivsky.

According to him, a resident of the Novoukrainsky district fired at the police officers.

One of the police officers is currently in serious condition. Doctors are fighting for his life. The other, who was wounded in the arm, received medical assistance and is in stable condition.

“The attacker, a local resident born in 1979, was detained. A handmade revolver, ammunition, gunpowder, and other material evidence were seized from him,” Vyhivsky added.

Police investigators have opened criminal proceedings under Article 348 (attempt on the life of a law enforcement officer, member of a public formation for the protection of public order and state border, or military personnel) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of nine to fifteen years or life imprisonment.

Man fires atofficers in Kirovohrad region; special operation is underway

As a result of the shooting, the head of the patrol police response sector received a gunshot wound to the stomach, and his partner was wounded in the arm. A special police operation was launched in the region to apprehend the attacker.