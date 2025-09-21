UNSC To Hold High-Level Meeting On Russia's War Against Ukraine On Tuesday

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform's correspondent in New York, the UN Security Council Secretariat reported that the meeting will take place as part of the UN General Assembly's high-level week, with the participation of heads of state and foreign ministers of member countries. The session is scheduled to begin in the afternoon.

Ukraine is expected to be represented by President Volodymyr Zelensky, while UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will deliver remarks on behalf of the organization.

On the following morning, Wednesday, September 24, Zelensky is scheduled to address the UN General Assembly.

Ukraine seeks to speak at UN Security Council at Estonia's request - FM Sybiha

Early on September 22, the UN Security Council will also hold an emergency meeting over Russia's brazen violation of Estonia's airspace by fighter jets last Friday. Ukraine requested that South Korea, which holds the Council presidency in September, allow it to take part in the meeting.

Around 100 presidents and more than 40 prime ministers are expected to gather for the high-level week of the UN General Assembly's 80th session, running from September 23 to 29. The Ukrainian delegation will be led by President Zelensky.

Photo: UN