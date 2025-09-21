Britain, Canada And Australia Recognise Palestinian State In Landmark Shift Portugal To Follow

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Britain, Canada and Australia on Sunday formally recognised the State of Palestine in a dramatic shift of Western foreign policy, prompting swift condemnation from Israel but widespread approval from Palestinian leaders. Portugal announced it would also recognise Palestinian statehood later in the day at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

“Today, to revive the hope of peace for the Palestinians and Israelis, and a two-state solution, the United Kingdom formally recognises the State of Palestine,” UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on X, making Britain the first G7 nation to take the step. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney echoed the move, writing:“Canada recognises the State of Palestine and offers our partnership in building the promise of a peaceful future for both the State of Palestine and the State of Israel.”

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also confirmed the decision, saying his country now“formally recognises the independent and sovereign State of Palestine” in a move that reflected Australia's longstanding support for a two-state solution.

The coordinated announcements mark a watershed moment for Palestinians who have long sought recognition of statehood. Until now, most powerful Western governments had insisted recognition should only follow a negotiated peace settlement with Israel.

Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas welcomed the decisions as“an important and necessary step toward achieving a just and lasting peace in accordance with international legitimacy.” He also renewed calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, humanitarian access, the release of hostages and prisoners, Israel's full withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, and an end to settlement activity and settler violence.

A senior Hamas official, Mahmud Mardawi, described the recognition as a“victory for Palestinian rights” and proof that“no matter how far the occupation goes in its crimes, it will never be able to erase our national rights.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reacted angrily, vowing to oppose the move at the UN and warning that recognition of a Palestinian state“would endanger our existence and serve as an absurd reward for terrorism.”

The decisions come amid growing international outrage over Israel's Gaza offensive, launched after Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack that killed 1,219 people in southern Israel. Israel's retaliatory campaign has since killed more than 65,000 people in Gaza, mostly civilians, according to the enclave's health ministry figures cited by the United Nations.

Public pressure also played a role, particularly in Britain where mass demonstrations have taken place monthly. A recent YouGov poll showed two-thirds of Britons aged 18–25 supported recognition of Palestinian statehood.

Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy acknowledged that Britain bears“a special burden” because of its role in the 1917 Balfour Declaration, which paved the way for the establishment of Israel.

Portugal's President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa said his country would also formally declare recognition in New York, stressing that“by acting now, we're keeping alive the possibility of having two states.”

So far, more than 140 of the 193 UN member states already recognise Palestinian statehood, and analysts expect more European countries to follow suit in the coming days.