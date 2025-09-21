Jordan, RCQE-UNESCO Explore Education Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept 21 (Petra) – Minister of Education and Chairman of the Jordan National Commission for Education, Culture and Science, Azmi Mahafzah, met on Sunday with Abdulrahman Almedaires, Director-General of the UNESCO Regional Center for Quality and Excellence in Education (RCQE-UNESCO), to discuss avenues of cooperation in the educational field.Mahafzah emphasized the importance of advancing both general and vocational-technical education, describing it as a cornerstone of Jordan's national economy. He also underlined the need to share expertise and success stories among Arab countries in education. The minister reaffirmed Jordan's confidence in Arab institutions and their vital role in supporting education across the region, praising the Center's contributions in this regard.For his part, Almedaires gave an overview of the Center's establishment, objectives, and future plans, particularly in improving education, research, and teacher training in the Arab world. He highlighted the recently launched "Arab Model for Quality and Excellence in Education," noting that a leadership training program under the initiative will be held in Amman from September 22 to 25.Almedaires also commended Jordan's strong support for the RCQE-UNESCO, affirming the commitment of both sides to strengthen their partnership.