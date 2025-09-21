Uzbek Agriculture Delegation Reviews Jordan's Research In Sustainable Farming
Al Balqa, Sept 21 (Petra) – A delegation from Uzbekistan's Ministry of Agriculture, led by Deputy Minister Jamshid Abduzokukov, visited the National Agricultural Research Center (NARC) to review Jordan's experience in applying agricultural scientific research.
NARC Director Ibrahim Rawashdeh said the visit followed meetings at the Ministry of Agriculture and aimed at boosting scientific cooperation between Jordan and Uzbekistan. Discussions covered the Center's role in supporting the farming sector, exchanging expertise on climate change, and advancing sustainable agriculture to strengthen food security.
Future cooperation will focus on genetic resource management, joint research in modern farming technologies, and collaboration in livestock, particularly Awassi sheep, as well as wheat, barley, and salt-tolerant tomatoes. Jordan's experience in advanced irrigation and efficient water use will also be shared, he said.
Rawashdeh highlighted the Shoubak Agricultural Research Station's apple genetic collection, noting that Uzbekistan could benefit from varieties adapted to its climate.
Abduzokukov pointed out that Uzbekistan faces challenges from severe cold and frost affecting crops like olives, while Jordan struggles with drought and rising temperatures. This, he said, underscores the importance of exchanging knowledge and technologies to address such climate extremes.
The delegation also toured Jordan's National Seed Bank, where they reviewed preservation of plant genetic resources and programs to develop drought- and heat-tolerant crops, alongside cold- and frost-resistant varieties suitable for Uzbekistan.
