UK's Recognition Of Palestine Aims To Safeguard Two-State Solution, Says Embassy

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept 21 (Petra) – The United Kingdom on Sunday announced its official recognition of the State of Palestine, describing the move as historic and undertaken alongside Canada and Australia as part of broader international efforts to safeguard the two-state solution and chart a path toward lasting peace between Palestinians and Israelis.In a statement circulated by its embassy in Amman, the British government said Prime Minister Keir Starmer had pledged last July to act if no change occurred on the ground. It stressed that Britain bears a moral responsibility to do everything possible to support a peaceful future, noting that recognition of Palestine is grounded in the Palestinian people's inalienable right to self-determination, a commitment affirmed in the government's election manifesto.Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said the "historic decision to recognize the State of Palestine reflects the UK's steadfast commitment to the two-state solution and reaffirms the Palestinian people's legitimate right to self-determination." She added that recognition is a crucial step to preserve prospects for peace amid unprecedented threats, emphasizing that the two-state solution remains the only way to ensure lasting peace and security for both peoples.The government also affirmed that it will continue providing technical and financial support to the Palestinian Authority in its reform and state-building efforts through Sir Michael Barber, the UK's special envoy for governance, who is working to strengthen the PA's capacity in governance and implementation.The statement underlined that recognition alone is not enough to change the situation on the ground. The move, it said, comes as part of coordinated international efforts to rally consensus around a comprehensive peace plan that addresses governance and security, the delivery of humanitarian aid, monitoring of the Gaza ceasefire, and laying the groundwork for implementing the two-state solution.