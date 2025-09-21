Higher Education Ministry Announces Unified Admission Results For Public Universities

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept 21 (Petra) – The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, through its Unified Admission Coordination Unit, on Sunday announced the results of the unified admission process for undergraduate programs in public universities for the 2025-2026 academic year.In a statement, the unit said that 74,521 students submitted valid applications and paid the application fee, of whom 46,566 were admitted, while 27,955 were not offered places.Text messages were sent to applicants with their admission results on Sunday evening, and the full list of admitted students was published on the unit's website []. Each student can access their result using their national ID number or exam seat number and view the minimum competitive admission scores for each major.The ministry said a new software platform was developed to allow admitted and non-admitted applicants (including those who miscalculated their choices) to submit up to three new options, provided they meet the minimum competitive scores for the 2025-2026 academic year. Applications will be accepted from Tuesday, Sept. 23, until midnight Thursday, Sept. 25.Eligible applicants include:* Holders of Jordanian General Secondary Education Certificates (Tawjihi) for 2025, who may apply for all majors, including medicine and dentistry, subject to requirements and seat availability.* Holders of Jordanian Tawjihi from previous years and students who retook the exam to raise their grades, who may apply to all majors except medicine, dentistry, pharmacy, and PharmD.* Holders of Arab Tawjihi certificates for 2025, eligible for all majors except medical fields, in line with required averages and placement test scores.* Holders of foreign Tawjihi certificates for 2025, also eligible for all majors except medical fields, based on averages and placement test results.The unit also announced that electronic admission applications for children of Jordanian women married to non-Jordanians will be accepted from Wednesday, Sept. 24, until 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 27. This applies only to students who passed the summer 2025 or supplementary 2024 Tawjihi for the first time and hold a special ID card issued by the Civil Status Department. Their results will be announced later.In addition, transfer requests between majors and universities for students benefiting from the Royal Scholarship (makruma) Program for children of tribes in Jordan's Badia schools and schools with special conditions will open on Thursday, Sept. 25, and close at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 28, through the unit's website. Results will be announced later based on available seats and eligibility.The ministry urged admitted students to follow announcements issued by their universities regarding registration procedures and required documents.It also announced the launch of an electronic platform on Tuesday, Sept. 23, dedicated to responding to student inquiries about the admission process for the current academic year. The platform will operate daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., with responses guaranteed within 24 hours. The ministry asked students and families not to visit in person but to use the official website, the new platform, and its social media channels.Students can access the platform through the link: [].