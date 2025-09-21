Cabinet Approves Copper Mining Agreement, Ride-Hailing Regulations, New Hiring Rules

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 21 (Petra) – The Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Jaafar Hassan, on Sunday endorsed a draft law ratifying the executive agreement between the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources and Wadi Araba Mining Company to assess, develop, and exploit copper and associated minerals in the Abu Khushaibeh area.The agreement, which grants the company a license for exploration, development, production, and marketing, will be referred to the Lower House for constitutional approval. Officials said the deal aligns with the Economic Modernization Vision, which identifies mining as a high-value sector and seeks to maximize the use of national resources, support local manufacturing, attract sustainable investment, and create jobs in Wadi Araba.The Cabinet also approved the 2025 system regulating ride-hailing services using smart applications. The new rules aim to open the market to new companies, unify the bank guarantee requirement at JD 100,000, and raise competitiveness to improve service quality, pricing, and efficiency, while curbing unlicensed operators.Under the regulations, vehicles must not exceed seven years of age, be equipped with GPS tracking, carry a special permit sticker, and meet insurance requirements above mandatory coverage. Drivers must be under 65, hold a license for at least three years, pass health and conduct checks, and complete company-run training. Companies must also provide service to persons with disabilities, set clear fare and commission structures approved by regulators, share data electronically with authorities, and install monitoring systems to ensure passenger and driver safety.The Cabinet further approved revised fees for direct API access to government platforms, lowering costs to help startups and entrepreneurs develop new digital services.On civil service reform, the Cabinet endorsed updated regulations on recruitment and appointments in the public sector for 2025. The new rules aim to ensure fairness, transparency, and equal opportunities, with a stronger role for the Civil Service and Public Administration Commission in overseeing recruitment governance.A separate framework was approved for humanitarian hiring cases, allocating 10% of government vacancies for vulnerable groups, including 4% specifically for persons with disabilities. Another 5% of positions will be reserved for top university graduates. Additional quotas were set aside for the children of military retirees, the wounded, and martyrs.The Cabinet also approved an amendment to the 2025 bylaw governing academic staff at Al-Balqa Applied University, covering appointments, promotions, and recognition of academic qualifications.Separately, the Cabinet decided to retire Majdi Shuraiki, Director-General of the General Budget Department, and Bassem Sarhan, Chairman of the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRC)'s Board of Commissioners. Lara Mohammad Al-Khatib was appointed as the new head of the Commission.