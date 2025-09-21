Jordan Condemns Mosque Attack In Sudan
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sept. 21 (Petra) – The Ministry of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs strongly condemned the attack targeting a mosque in Al-Fashir, Sudan, which resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries.
Spokesperson Fouad Al-Majali affirmed Jordan's solidarity with the government and people of Sudan, emphasizing the kingdom's support for efforts to resolve the Sudanese crisis and safeguard the country's security, stability, and the safety of its citizens.
Al-Majali extended Jordan's sincere condolences to the Sudanese government, people, and the families of the victims, wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.
Amman, Sept. 21 (Petra) – The Ministry of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs strongly condemned the attack targeting a mosque in Al-Fashir, Sudan, which resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries.
Spokesperson Fouad Al-Majali affirmed Jordan's solidarity with the government and people of Sudan, emphasizing the kingdom's support for efforts to resolve the Sudanese crisis and safeguard the country's security, stability, and the safety of its citizens.
Al-Majali extended Jordan's sincere condolences to the Sudanese government, people, and the families of the victims, wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Jpmorgan Product Head Joins GSR Trading MD To Build Institutional Staking Markets
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- R0AR Launches Buyback Vault: Bringing 1R0R To R0AR Chain Unlocks New Incentives
- Excellion Finance Scales Market-Neutral Defi Strategies With Fordefi's MPC Wallet
- Ethereum-Based Meme Project Pepeto ($PEPETO) Surges Past $6.5M In Presale
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
CommentsNo comment