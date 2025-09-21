Jordan Condemns Mosque Attack In Sudan

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 21 (Petra) – The Ministry of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs strongly condemned the attack targeting a mosque in Al-Fashir, Sudan, which resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries.Spokesperson Fouad Al-Majali affirmed Jordan's solidarity with the government and people of Sudan, emphasizing the kingdom's support for efforts to resolve the Sudanese crisis and safeguard the country's security, stability, and the safety of its citizens.Al-Majali extended Jordan's sincere condolences to the Sudanese government, people, and the families of the victims, wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.