Jordan Leads Global Efforts For Two-State Solution, Experts Highlight

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 21 (Petra) – Jordan, under His Majesty King Abdullah II, continues to play a pivotal role in advancing a peaceful resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict based on the two-state solution.Experts emphasized to Petra on Sunday that Jordan's steadfast position reflects its ongoing commitment to defending the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people and affirms that a two-state solution is the fair and internationally recognized path to peace.Specialists noted that Jordan's active engagement with Arab countries and the international community, particularly through the United Nations, positions the Kingdom as a key supporter of just and comprehensive peace. Jordan maintains continuous communication with world leaders, presenting clear perspectives on the importance of a two-state framework to end conflicts and achieve lasting stability in the region.The experts highlighted that King's efforts prioritize making the two-state solution a core Arab interest, ensuring the end of the conflict, safeguarding Palestinian rights, and countering annexation and marginalization plans that threaten regional stability. They added that Jordan's security and stability are closely linked to the realization of a fair and comprehensive peace, which they describe as the only path to a stable and prosperous future for the wider region.Speaker of the Foreign Affairs Committee in the Lower House of Representatives, Dina Al-Bashir, noted that Jordan, under the King's leadership, demonstrates a firm and consistent stance on the Palestinian issue. She stressed that the King, along with the Foreign Ministry, state institutions, and the Jordanian people, has consistently prioritized the Palestinian cause both before and after the Gaza aggression, establishing it as a political and diplomatic priority on the international stage.Al-Bashir highlighted that the King's efforts have elevated the Palestinian narrative globally, countering Israeli narratives and contributing to the growing international support for Palestine and recognition of its independent state. She also emphasized that his clear and humanitarian speeches, grounded in a comprehensive vision for regional security and stability, serve as early warnings of escalating crises, underscoring the need for a definitive two-state solution.Director of the Center for Strategic Studies at the University of Jordan, Hassan Al-Momani, affirmed that Jordan, led by His Majesty King Abdullah II, represents a proactive and effective diplomatic model that has made a tangible difference in advocating for Palestinian rights, including self-determination and establishing a state on the June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.Al-Momani added that the King has leveraged Jordan's regional and international networks to mobilize support for Palestinian recognition, working persistently through bilateral and multilateral channels to secure statehood and advance the two-state solution. He described Jordan as a "peace-maker," noting that recent recognitions of the Palestinian state, including by the United Kingdom, are the outcome of these sustained efforts.Writer and Political analyst Maher Abu Tair stated that the recent recognitions of Palestine by the UK, Australia, and Canada and expected recognition from France and other European nations are the direct result of Jordanian diplomacy, particularly King's intensified engagements with British, French, and German officials in recent months. He stressed that while Arab efforts contributed, the largest impact came from Jordan's leadership and persistent advocacy.