Mps Welcome UK, Canada, And Australia's Recognition Of Palestinian Statehood

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 21 (Petra) – Jordanian lawmakers hailed the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia's official recognition of the State of Palestine as a historic affirmation of the justness of the Palestinian cause and the inalienable right of the Palestinian people to freedom, independence, and statehood.In separate statements to Petra, MPs emphasized that under His Majesty King Abdullah II's leadership, Jordan has played a central role in international efforts to rally support for Palestinian statehood. They highlighted the King's extensive diplomatic initiatives at regional and international levels aimed at mobilizing recognition based on international legitimacy and the Arab Peace Initiative.MPs called on the international community, including parliaments and governments, to build on these positive steps, uphold their moral and legal responsibilities, end the Israeli occupation, and ensure the Palestinian people's full rights to live in peace and dignity.First Deputy Speaker Mustafa Al-Khasawneh said Jordan, led by His Majesty King Abdullah II, has been pivotal in garnering global support for the recognition of an independent Palestinian state. He stressed that the King's steadfast positions and active diplomacy are widely respected for defending Palestinian rights and advancing just and comprehensive peace in the region.Al-Khasawneh noted that the King leverages the Hashemite legacy, humanitarian values, and high principles to make Jordan's voice influential in international forums, and that the world recognizes and responds to his vision for peace, justice, and stability in the Middle East.He reiterated that Jordan consistently advocates a two-state solution based on the June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as the capital, in line with international law and the Arab Peace Initiative.MP Awni Al-Zoubi welcomed the growing international recognition of Palestine, describing it as proof of the justness of the Palestinian cause and the Palestinians' right to establish an independent state. He praised Jordan's historical and principled role, under King Abdullah II, in keeping the Palestinian issue prominent on regional and international agendas and defending Palestinians' legitimate rights.MP Hayel Ayash said the recognition positively supports the two-state solution and provides momentum for peace efforts. He expressed hope that the UK, Canada, and Australia's move would encourage other countries, particularly the permanent members of the UN Security Council, to follow suit, help end the conflict in the West Bank and Gaza, and restore regional peace. He highlighted Jordan's prominent role in keeping the Palestinian cause alive globally under King Abdullah II's leadership.MP Hala Al-Jarrah described the recognition as an important tool to pressure Israel in response to its "collective killing" of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank. She reaffirmed Jordan's commitment, under King Abdullah II, to achieving a Palestinian state and establishing just peace, and praised Jordan's positive role in international forums in supporting Palestinian recognition.