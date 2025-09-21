Jordanian, Arab Efforts Drive International Recognition Of Palestinian State, Diplomats Say

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, Sept. 21 (Petra) – Jordan, under His Majesty King Abdullah II, continues to lead intensive diplomatic efforts to cement the two-state solution as the sole path to ending the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and achieving just and comprehensive peace in the region. The Kingdom reiterates at every international forum that establishing an independent Palestinian state on the June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, is the true guarantee to halt cycles of violence and safeguard regional and international security and stability.Diplomats and international affairs experts told Petra that Jordan's coordinated efforts with Arab states, through the King's direct engagements with world leaders, have shifted European positions on the Palestinian issue. Several European countries recently announced official recognition of the State of Palestine, considered a victory for Palestinian rights and a direct outcome of Jordanian-led initiatives to mobilize international support.The experts emphasized the high-level Arab-Jordanian coordination aimed at consolidating a unified Arab stance supporting Palestinian rights and pressing for the resumption of serious negotiations to establish an independent Palestinian state. This coordination reflects Arab capitals' awareness of the current critical phase and the need to safeguard Palestinian positions against mounting challenges.They noted that European recognition of Palestine, along with growing international support, marks a turning point in the Palestinian cause and strengthens momentum to place it at the forefront of the global agenda, in line with Jordan's vision in collaboration with Arab states.Political science professor Tareq Fahmy highlighted the strategic importance of the current Arab initiatives, especially following recognition by the UK and several European countries, including France. He noted that Arab and Jordanian efforts were pivotal in reaching this advanced stage and stressed that these recognitions should serve as a foundation for tangible steps to protect Palestinian rights on the ground and counter Israeli plans to alter the region's identity.Fahmy also pointed to the Gaza file as a priority, including implementing a ceasefire and establishing necessary security arrangements. He emphasized that top-level coordination between Cairo and Amman acts as a safeguard against displacement attempts threatening the security and stability of both Egypt and Jordan. He further called for practical action at the United Nations, invoking the "Uniting for Peace" mechanism to secure an international resolution affirming recognition of Palestine and holding the international community accountable for ongoing Israeli policies.Former Egyptian Deputy Foreign Minister and member of the Egyptian Council for Foreign Affairs, Rukha Hassan, stressed that European recognition of Palestine is critical not only for Palestinians but also for regional stability, emphasizing that the two-state solution remains the only viable path to peace. He warned that continued Israeli obstinacy and refusal to recognize Palestinian statehood risks further escalation, especially amid the rise of far-right Israeli influence.Hassan added that the joint Jordanian-Egyptian support for the recent European recognition reflects awareness of Israeli policies that extend beyond Palestinian territories, including potential annexation plans in Syria and Lebanon, which could prolong regional conflicts.International relations professor Tareq Bardisi affirmed that the alignment of Jordanian and Egyptian positions, including opposition to displacement and drawing a firm line against Israeli moves, directly contributed to the recent European recognitions of Palestine. He praised Jordan's tireless efforts under King Abdullah II to rally growing international support for Palestine and shift Western public opinion, noting that Jordanian and Arab actions have been central in advancing the two-state solution and restoring Palestine as a top international priority.Bardisi added that recognition of Palestine is not merely political but a moral responsibility acknowledged by some countries after more than seventy years, creating increasing pressure on Israel and pushing it toward international isolation due to its continued denial of Palestinian rights.