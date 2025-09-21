Jordan Joins Global Effort To Strengthen International Humanitarian Law

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 21 (Petra) – A joint statement issued Sunday by Jordan, Brazil, China, France, Kazakhstan, South Africa, and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) underscores a renewed global commitment to international humanitarian law (IHL). The statement reaffirms adherence to the Geneva Conventions and their Additional Protocols, aiming to strengthen protections for civilians, humanitarian workers, and journalists operating in conflict zones.Legal experts told Petra that such international cooperation plays a pivotal role in promoting respect for both international law and humanitarian law. They noted that collaborative frameworks allow for sharing expertise, establishing mechanisms to monitor and document violations, and enhancing accountability.Mohammad Ma'aqabah, professor of public law at the University of Jordan and director of its Legal Advisory Center, emphasized that the statement, supported by the ICRC, carries significance beyond its political message. "It represents a collective renewal of commitment to the fundamental rules established by the 1949 Geneva Conventions and the 1977 Additional Protocols," he said. He added that these statements contribute to the customary status of IHL and send a clear message to parties engaged in conflicts that the international community stands united in protecting civilians and mitigating the humanitarian impact of war.Ma'aqabah highlighted the role of the United Nations, particularly the General Assembly, in ensuring compliance with humanitarian law. While its resolutions are not legally binding, they carry considerable political and moral weight, shaping international norms and promoting accountability. He noted that integrating international rules into national legislation, including criminalizing war crimes and establishing effective enforcement mechanisms, remains crucial for meaningful implementation.Laith Nasrawin, professor of constitutional law at the University of Jordan, stressed that a major challenge in protecting civilians and humanitarian actors is the frequent disregard for IHL by conflict parties, often due to political reluctance or weak enforcement mechanisms. Modern warfare, increasingly involving non-state armed groups, complicates the application of these laws, and conflict zones often remain inaccessible or dangerous for aid workers and journalists, exposing them to direct targeting.Nasrawin noted that initiatives like the current joint statement remind states and armed actors of their legal and ethical responsibilities. Coupled with ongoing monitoring and documentation efforts, such statements create diplomatic and political pressure to enforce compliance.He added that international cooperation strengthens training programs for military and humanitarian personnel, facilitates shared monitoring mechanisms, and amplifies political and economic pressure on violators. This collective approach raises the cost of violations, enhances accountability, and promotes respect for civilians and the rules of IHL in conflict zones.The experts emphasized that statements of commitment in international forums, backed by continuous follow-up and enforcement, transform symbolic declarations into practical tools that foster a culture of legal and humanitarian responsibility worldwide.