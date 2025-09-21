His Majesty (HM) The King Congratulates Maltese President On Independence Day
In this message, the Sovereign extends His warmest congratulations to the Maltese President, wishing Malta's friendly people further progress and prosperity.
" I should like to take this opportunity to say how much I value the relations rooted in friendship between our countries. I therefore look forward to continuing to work with you to strengthen our ties and expand our fruitful cooperation, for the mutual benefit of our peoples," HM the King writes.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Kingdom of Morocco - Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates.
