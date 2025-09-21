His Majesty (HM) The King Congratulates Maltese President On Independence Day

MENAFN - African Press Organization)Download logo

In this message, the Sovereign extends His warmest congratulations to the Maltese President, wishing Malta's friendly people further progress and prosperity.

" I should like to take this opportunity to say how much I value the relations rooted in friendship between our countries. I therefore look forward to continuing to work with you to strengthen our ties and expand our fruitful cooperation, for the mutual benefit of our peoples," HM the King writes.

