PM Starmer Informs Pres. Abbas Of Decision To Recognize State Of Palestine
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Sept 21 (KUNA) -- Prime Minister Keir Starmer sent a letter to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas informing him of the formal recognition of Palestine "as a sovereign and independent state."
"This historic decision affirms the United Kingdom's support for the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination, including to statehood," the Prime Minister wrote in the letter published by the 10 Downing St. on Sunday.
"A two-state solution remains the only pathway to a just and lasting peace for the region. I commend the important commitments you have made on reform and reiterate my support as you deliver them to build the Palestinian state.
"I am conscious of the historical role that the United Kingdom has played in the Middle East. In 1917, Britain supported the principle of a national home for the Jewish people, noting that nothing shall be done which may prejudice the civil and religious rights of existing non-Jewish communities," Starmer recalled.
"In making this decision today, I reaffirm the United Kingdom's commitment to a Palestinian State for the Palestinian people, and our enduring support for a two-state solution in which Palestinians and Israelis live side by side in peace and security.
"The United Kingdom looks forward to a new era of friendship and cooperation between the British and Palestinian peoples.
"Our Foreign Secretary will write to your Foreign Minister to take forward the process of establishing full diplomatic relations. I was honoured to host you at Downing Street earlier this month. I look forward to a close and constructive relationship between our two States," he concluded. (pickup previous)
mrn
mrn
