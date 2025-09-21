Australia Recognizes State Of Palestine As PM Albanese Arrives In New York
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 21 (KUNA) -- Australia on Sunday formally recognized the State of Palestine, joining more than 150 countries, as Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese touched down in New York for the 80th UN General Assembly session.
In a joint statement, Albanese and Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said the decision reflects Australia's long-standing support for a two-state solution as the only path to lasting peace and security for Israelis and Palestinians.
They noted coordinated international efforts, with France, Belgium, and Portugal also announcing recognition.
The Australian government said embassy arrangements and other diplomatic protocols will be talked about later, tied to Palestinian Authority (PA) reforms.
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has pledged democratic elections and fiscal, administrative, and education reforms, as PA recognizes Israel's right to exist, the statement explained.
The statement stressed Hamas should have no role in Palestine, and reiterated Australia's call for a Gaza ceasefire and the release of 48 Israeli hostages.
Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) reported the recognition treats Abbas as President of the State of Palestine, as Albanese is due to meet him in New York, though the US denied Abbas a visa.
Australia's opposition criticized the move as early, calling it a hollow gesture that rewards terrorists.
The decision also raised questions about ties with the Trump administration after 25 Republican lawmakers threatened punitive measures; a bilateral Albanese-Trump meeting remains unconfirmed. (end)
