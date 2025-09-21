GCC Welcomes UK, Canada, And Australia's Recognition Of State Of Palestine

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi welcomed the official recognition of the State of Palestine by the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia.

He emphasized that this step represents a significant historic development toward achieving justice and upholding international legitimacy, and affirms the inalienable right of the Palestinian people to self-determination and the establishment of their independent state within the June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The GCC Secretary-General praised the courageous stances of these countries, noting that they reflect a sincere commitment to human values and international justice, restore authority of international law and relevant UN resolutions, and contribute to strengthening the efforts of the international community to achieve a just and comprehensive peace in the region.

He also called on countries that have not yet recognized the State of Palestine to follow suit and take practical steps to support the two-state solution, which he described as the only viable option to end the conflict and ensure security and stability in the Middle East.