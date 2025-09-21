Traffic/Crash Notification US Route 2 Danville
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Saint Johnsbury Barracks
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
US Route 2 is experiencing delays in the area of 21 US Route 2 East in Danville due to a crash.
Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
Andrea B Haney
Emergency Communications Dispatcher II
Williston PSAP
3294 Saint George Rd
Williston, VT 05495
O: 802.878.7111 / F: 802.878.3173
Legal Disclaimer:
