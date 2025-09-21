Traffic/Crash Notification US Route 2 Danville

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Saint Johnsbury Barracks

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

US Route 2 is experiencing delays in the area of 21 US Route 2 East in Danville due to a crash.

Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

