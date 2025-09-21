Xingshufu Banouet By Haodong Liu Wins Platinum In A' Interior Design Awards

Xingshufu Banouet

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Haodong Liu 's "Xingshufu Banouet" as the recipient of the Platinum A' Interior Space and Exhibition Design Award. This prestigious accolade celebrates the exceptional creativity and innovation demonstrated in Liu's restaurant design, positioning it as a leading example of excellence within the interior design industry.The Platinum A' Interior Space and Exhibition Design Award holds particular significance for the interior design community and its stakeholders. By recognizing designs that push the boundaries of creativity and functionality, the award serves as a benchmark for industry professionals, inspiring them to strive for innovation and excellence. For customers and end-users, the award highlights the potential for interior design to enhance their experiences and elevate their surroundings.Xingshufu Banouet stands out for its unique blend of Sichuan cuisine and high-end dining, creating a memorable experience for patrons. The design successfully integrates elements of Bashu culture and art, drawing inspiration from the region's natural scenery, history, and humanities. Liu's approach not only fulfills the functional requirements of a restaurant space but also imbues it with a rich cultural heritage and spiritual connotation.The recognition bestowed upon Xingshufu Banouet by the A' Interior Space and Exhibition Design Award serves as a testament to Haodong Liu's design prowess and the potential for his work to influence industry trends. This achievement is expected to inspire Liu and his team at BTD International Design to continue pushing the boundaries of interior design, exploring new avenues for innovation, and setting new standards for excellence in the field.Xingshufu Banouet was designed by Haodong Liu, the founder and design director of BTD International Design, who brought his 23 years of distinguished industry leadership to the project.Interested parties may learn more about Xingshufu Banouet and Haodong Liu's award-winning design at:About Haodong LiuMr. Liu Haodong, founder and design director of BTD International Design, brings 23 years of distinguished industry leadership. As an active member of IFI International Federation of Interior Architects/Designers and APDF Asia Pacific Designer Federation, he serves as Deputy Secretary-General of Shenzhen Interior Design Association and holds executive positions in the 12th Idea-Tops Award committee. His design excellence has garnered over 20 international accolades including A' Design Award, complemented by prestigious titles like China's Top 10 Restaurant Space Designer and IDCF Influential Designer.About BTD International DesignBTD International Design, led by Mr. Liu Haodong, adheres to the concept of "creating commercial value through design and generating high premiums through good design." With years of industry experience, the firm has developed into a comprehensive solution provider centered on catering, clubs, and hotels, offering space design, soft furnishings, and brand strategies. BTD International Design has completed numerous high-quality representative works and has won several design awards both domestically and internationally.About Platinum A' Design AwardThe Platinum A' Design Award recognizes designs that exemplify exceptional creativity and innovation in the field of interior space and exhibition design. Recipients of this award are celebrated for their significant contributions to advancing the boundaries of design, showcasing remarkable technical proficiency, and demonstrating a commitment to enhancing quality of life through their work. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel, ensuring that only the most deserving and impactful designs receive this prestigious recognition.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is an esteemed international competition that promotes excellence and innovation within the interior design industry. Welcoming a diverse range of participants, from visionary designers to influential brands, the award provides a platform for showcasing creativity and gaining global recognition. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process conducted by an expert jury panel, the A' Design Award identifies and honors designs that demonstrate superior craftsmanship, innovation, and positive societal impact. With a philanthropic mission to create a better world through good design, the A' Design Award aims to inspire and motivate designers and brands to develop groundbreaking products and projects that benefit the global community.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates and take part with their projects at:

