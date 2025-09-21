160X 6.0 Pro By Xtep (China) Co., Ltd. Wins Platinum In A' Footwear And Fashion Awards

160X 6.0 Pro

Innovative Marathon Shoe Featuring Aerospace-Grade Carbon Plate and Groundbreaking Midsole Technology Honored for Excellence

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, a highly prestigious and well-recognized award in the field of footwear design, has announced Xtep (China) Co., Ltd. as a winner in the Footwear, Shoes and Boots Design category for their innovative work, "160X 6.0 Pro". This recognition highlights the significance of the 160X 6.0 Pro within the footwear industry, positioning it as a design that exemplifies excellence and innovation.The 160X 6.0 Pro holds particular relevance for marathon runners and the footwear industry as a whole. By incorporating cutting-edge materials and technologies, such as an aerospace-grade carbon plate and the groundbreaking Xtep Ace midsole, this design aligns with the evolving needs and standards of the industry. The practical benefits for users include enhanced performance, comfort, and durability, making the 160X 6.0 Pro a significant advancement in marathon footwear.What sets the 160X 6.0 Pro apart is its unique combination of maximum efficiency and minimal weight. The shoe's revolutionary T700 carbon plate, which meets stringent aerospace standards, is complemented by a split toe design and a raised arch. These features, along with the Xtep Ace midsole technology, work together to provide stronger propulsion and stability, enabling marathoners to push their limits with ease.The recognition from the A' Footwear and Fashion Awards serves as a testament to Xtep (China) Co., Ltd.'s commitment to innovation and excellence. This achievement is expected to inspire future designs within the brand, fostering further exploration and advancement in the field of high-performance marathon footwear. The award also motivates the Xtep team to continue striving for excellence and pushing the boundaries of what is possible in footwear design.160X 6.0 Pro was designed by Long Zhang, who played a crucial role in the development and realization of this innovative marathon shoe.Interested parties may learn more at:About Xtep (China) Co., Ltd.Xtep Group is a multi-brand, international sporting goods enterprise specializing in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of sports shoes, clothing, and accessories. Founded in 1987, the Xtep brand was established in 2001 and listed in Hong Kong in 2008. Through overseas mergers and acquisitions, Xtep has expanded its portfolio to include internationally renowned sports brands such as Saucony, Merrell, K-Swiss, and Palladium. With over 30 years of development, Xtep has become a leading sporting goods enterprise in China.About Platinum A' Design AwardThe Platinum A' Design Award honors designs that demonstrate exceptional creativity and innovation. It is the highest recognition bestowed by the A' Design Awards , acknowledging works that combine remarkable innovation with significant societal contributions. Recipients of this award are celebrated for their role in shaping the aesthetics and trends of our time, promoting sustainable development, and enhancing quality of life. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel of design professionals, journalists, and academics in the footwear industry, ensuring that only truly outstanding designs receive this prestigious recognition.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition organized in all industries, with participation open to entries from all countries. Established in 2008, the A' Design Award is now in its 17th year and has become one of the most prestigious competitions in the fashion and design industries. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, contributing to the creation of a better world. By showcasing pioneering designs on an international stage and celebrating the creative minds behind these innovations, the A' Design Award drives forward the cycle of inspiration and advancement in design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at

Makpal Bayetova

A' DESIGN AWARD & COMPETITION SRL

+39 031 497 2900

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.