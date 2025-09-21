Asia Cup: Why This Afridi Fan Loves Kohli And Rohit Khaleej Times

Unlike the vast majority of fans, Islamabad-born Hassan Khan arrived alone at Dubai International Stadium to support Pakistan in the Super Four game against India.

A cricket fan since 2006, Khan has attended seven India-Pakistan matches until now.

But it's the memory of his first game between the arch-rivals which is still fresh in his mind.

“I remember going with my family to the Lahore Test in 2006 against India. Shahid Afridi hit four consecutive sixes in an over against Harbhajan Singh. I was a little kid, I think I was only five years old, but watching those incredible sixes, I became a cricket fan and a Shahid Afridi fan instantly,” Khan said.

“Of course, as a Pakistani, I support my team, but in Pakistan, we also love Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma because they are great players. It doesn't matter which country they represent; we love them for their cricket,” the Dubai resident added.

“Once we are talking about players, it's just about cricket, nothing else. Not just me, there are a lot of fans in Pakistan who love Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli because people appreciate good cricket. But when you bring politics into cricket, then it doesn't look nice. I am one of those people who hate it when people try to mix sports with politics. We don't love cricketers for political reasons, we love them for their cricket”