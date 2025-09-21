Modi Says GST Reforms Will Accelerate India's Growth Story, Pushes Use Of Local Goods
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday made a strong pitch for promoting locally-produced goods and asserted that the next generation GST reforms will accelerate India's growth story, increase ease of doing business and attract more investors.
The nation will have only two GST slabs - 5 per cent and 18 per cent. The revised Goods and Services Tax (GST) structure was announced earlier this month and the reforms are effective from Monday, 22 September 2025.Recommended For You
Modi said that 99 per cent of the items which are currently sold in India will now come under the 5 per cent tax bracket of GST, as the focus lies on the middle class and the low-income group of the nation.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
In his address to the nation, a day before reduced GST rates come into effect, Modi said a 'GST Bachat Utsav (savings festival)' will begin from the first day of Navratri (a Hindu festival), and, coupled with the income tax exemption, it will be a "double bonanza" for most Indians.
Modi stressed that all states will be equal stakeholders in the development race. He urged citizens to stop using foreign-made products and instead use local ones, pushing for a self-reliant campaign when trade ties with the United States have soured.
"A lot of products we use daily are foreign made, we just don't know... we will have to get rid of them," Modi said in his address.
"We should buy products that are made in India," he added, without naming any country.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Jpmorgan Product Head Joins GSR Trading MD To Build Institutional Staking Markets
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- R0AR Launches Buyback Vault: Bringing 1R0R To R0AR Chain Unlocks New Incentives
- Excellion Finance Scales Market-Neutral Defi Strategies With Fordefi's MPC Wallet
- Ethereum-Based Meme Project Pepeto ($PEPETO) Surges Past $6.5M In Presale
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
CommentsNo comment