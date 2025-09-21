Rohini Relaunches In Dubai With A Bold New Culinary Journey

Rohini is set to unveil a transformed dining experience this September, marking an exciting new chapter for the acclaimed Indian restaurant. Since first opening its doors in Dubai, Rohini has won the hearts of many with its authentic flavors and warm hospitality. Now, the restaurant is elevating its concept even further, blending tradition with innovation.

At the heart of this relaunch is Rohini's new four-season regional menu, designed to showcase the culinary richness of India's diverse states. Every three months, guests will embark on a journey to a different region, from the vibrant flavors of Punjab to the aromatic dishes of Gujarat, the royal cuisine of Rajasthan, and the soulful specialties of Bengal. This rotating focus not only celebrates India's regional treasures but also gives guests new reasons to return and rediscover the menu throughout the year.

Adding to the dining experience, Rohini introduces a Pickle Bar and Chutney Experience, where family recipes passed down through generations take centre stage. Guests can also explore the new retail corner, where pickles, chutneys, and signature spices are available for purchase, allowing the flavors of Rohini to be enjoyed at home.

The relaunch also brings with it a curated programme of Rohini Rituals, designed to immerse diners in India's cultural and sensory traditions. Evening rituals such as the Ritual of Flavours, Ritual of Sharing, and Ritual of Light celebrate food and community, while night rituals including the Ritual of Dance and Ritual of Memories invite guests to linger, connect, and celebrate.

“Rohini has always been about more than just food, it's about sharing India's culinary stories and traditions with our guests,” says Guillermo Carlos, General Manager of Rohini.“With this relaunch, we're taking that experience to the next level - from our rotating regional menus and immersive rituals to our retail corner where guests can take a piece of Rohini home with them. We look forward to welcoming diners to explore, taste, and celebrate the richness of India with every visit.”