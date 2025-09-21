'Idli Kadai' Trailer Out: Dhanush Battles Arun Vijay To Protect His Father's Idli Shack

The trailer of Dhanush's upcoming film Idli Kadai has been released, giving fans a glimpse into the actor's fourth movie as director.

The film follows Murugan (played by Dhanush), a young man passionate about building a career in hotel management. However, his dreams create a rift with his father, who runs a humble idli shack beloved by the community. When betrayal strikes, Murugan is forced to return home and defend the family's legacy.

The two-minute trailer opens with Murugan asking his father to buy an wet grinder to simplify work. His father, rooted in tradition, refuses, believing the taste would not be the same. This clash between tradition and change forms the emotional core of the story.

Idli Kadai stars Dhanush in the lead, alongside Nithya Menen. The film also features Maharaj fame actress Shalini Pandey.

Dhanush and Menen previously worked together in the 2022 hit Thiruchitrambalam.

The film is set to hit theatres on October 1.

Dhanush was last seen in Kuberaa, co-starring Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh.

Directed by Indian award-winning filmmaker Sekhar Kammula, Kuberaa released on June 20, 2025, and was shot in Tamil and Telugu. The socio-drama explored themes of greed, ambition, and redemption through the journey of a beggar's transformation.

The actor will also be seen in the Hindi movie Tere Ishk Mein alongside Kriti Sanon. Production for the Aanand L Rai directorial concluded in July. Described as a spiritual successor to the 2013 romance drama Raanjhanaa, the film wil release in theatres on November 28, 2025.